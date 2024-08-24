Video: Erling Haaland completes hat-trick with unstoppable strike

Erling Haaland sealed his hat-trick against Ipswich Town on Saturday with an instinctive long-range strike which caught the goalkeeper off guard.

The defending champions steamrolled the newly promoted side at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon although they went behind early courtesy of a seventh-minute Sammie Szmodics goal.

But the lead didn’t last long with Haaland dispatching from the spot five minutes later before Kevin De Bruyne put his side ahead shortly after with the Norwegian striking again immediately after.

The Man City striker then bagged his hat-trick in the 88th minute, receiving the ball at the edge of the box before instinctively turning and firing past the goalkeeper.

Video courtesy of Bein Sport