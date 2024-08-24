European giants seal the surprise signing of Arsenal star on a season long loan

Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira is set to leave the club to join his former club FC Porto on a season long loan, according to The Athletic.

The Portugal international joined the Gunners back in 2022 but during his time at the club, he has failed to cement his place in the starting line up.

Vieira has been used as a back up player at Arsenal and has seen limited playing time.

In his debut season at the club, the Portuguese player made just 22 Premier League appearances.

Last season, manager Mikel Arteta preferred Declan Rice, the most expensive signing in Arsenal history in midfield along with Kai Havertz.

The midfielder was out of Arsenal’s squad for the opening day encounter against Wolves and he is also expected to miss the match against Aston Villa this weekend as he will be busy in finalising his move to his former club.

The player joined the Gunners with huge expectations and he was expected to provide them creativity but due to his limited playing opportunities, he has failed to make a huge impact.

The North Londoners are losing Vieira after already losing midfielder Charlie Patino while striker Eddie Nketiah is also heading out of the club.

The Gunners have signed David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori this summer but more than that, they have moved out players who are surplus to requirements at the club.

Arsenal have already made plans for life without Vieira

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will sign his replacement or show faith in young player Ethan Nwaneri.

The impending arrival of new signing Mikel Merino would have moved Vieira further down the pecking order and that is why the decision to let him leave the club has been taken.

With just six days left in the transfer window to shut down, Arteta does not have long left to complete his transfer deals.