Everton could land Man United ace that Sean Dyche is a big fan of

Everton manager, Sean Dyche, always gives the impression of being a man that players want to play for.

A down to earth, no nonsense character who tells it as it is, and who seemingly gets buy in from his playing staff with ease.

The Toffees have had lots to contend with over the past few months, not least points deductions as a result of falling foul of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

However, due in no small part to Dyche’s expert man-management skills and the ability to ensure that his players concentrate solely on the job in hand, Everton remain a Premier League outfit.

Sean Dyche wants Scott McTominay at Everton

In this, their last season at Goodison Park before they move to their brand new stadium, it’s a certainty that the manager will want his team to go out with a bang rather than a whimper.

Losing Amadou Onana may have hampered them a bit, but that’s why they appear to be looking at Man United’s Scott McTominay.

According to Football Insider sources, having lost out on the Jens Cajuste and Kalvin Phillips deals, Dyche is keen to add McTominay to his squad for his versatility and physicality.

The elephant in the room, however, is whether the club are going to be able to afford him.

Unless United are willing to broker a deal which benefits their Premier League rivals perhaps more than themselves, it’s difficult to see how Everton can land a player who the Red Devils are believed to rate at about the £30m mark.

From McTominay’s point of view, it isn’t clear if he is happy to remain at Old Trafford or would now consider a move elsewhere at this stage of his career.

With a week left of the window, anything can still happen.