Fabrizio Romano clarifies reports linking Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with Liverpool

Leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given his thoughts on recent reports suggesting Liverpool are working on a late move to sign Napoli and Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Throughout the last two seasons, the 23-year-old has been one of Napoli’s standout performers.

Forming an excellent partnership with Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia’s contributions in the 2022-23 season helped fire the Italians to their first Serie A title since 1990.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Liverpool signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

And while Osimhen’s time in Naples appears to be coming to an end with the prolific marksmen locked in talks to sign for Chelsea, Kvaratskhelia, although linked with a shock move to Liverpool (Football Insider), is set to stay where he is.

“I see some questions on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“What’s going to happen between Liverpool and Kvaratskhelia? Because today we had reports in England of Liverpool preparing a crazy proposal, a big proposal, for Kvaratskhelia, trying a sensational move.

“Guys, I can tell you, I have nothing. Zero confirmation on Kvaratskhelia and Liverpool. Napoli have always been clear – they trust him and want to continue with him under Antonio Conte. Napoli position on Kvaratskhelia is very clear. There is nothing ongoing with Liverpool at this point.”

After missing out on Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi earlier in the window, Liverpool have yet to make a summer signing.

And while fans won’t be surprised to learn there is nothing in Arne Slot’s recent links to Kvaratskhelia, they’ll still feel disappointed they aren’t in the running to sign one of Europe’s most exciting players.

During his first two years at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Georgia’s Kvaratskhelia, who has three years left on his contract, has scored 25 goals and registered 26 assists in 90 games in all competitions.