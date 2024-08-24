French side RC Lens are lining up a loan move for Luton Town defender Teden Mengi, according to reports.

Mengi left Manchester United to join Luton Town upon their promotion to the Premier League last summer and played 35 games across all competitions in 2023/24, but was unable to stop the Hatters from suffering an immediate relegation back to the Championship.

However, Mengi was one of Luton’s top individual performers, ranking first among his teammates in Premier League play for interceptions (57) and clearances (136).

According to a report from Foot Mercato (via Football League World) earlier this summer, Mengi’s form had attracted the attention of Fulham, Crystal Palace and Nice, although no move ever materialised.

Former Aston Villa striker Stan Collymore also told CaughtOffside back in April he rates Mengi so highly that he’d ‘drive him to Villa Park tomorrow’ to complete a transfer.

“I can’t be the only one who’s noticed that he has all of the background, the ambition to leave United at 21 to go it alone,” he said in an exclusive interview.

“I’ve been really impressed by his performances and I’m sure he’ll be on several “big clubs” radars.

“He’s played for England at every age level so will have had an A+ club and international grounding. Personally, I’d drive him to Villa Park tomorrow if Unai Emery fancies it.”

Lens target ex-Man Utd defender Teden Mengi

A more recent report from Foot Mercato (via Get Football News France) has revealed Lens as the latest potential suitor for Mengi.

It’s claimed the Ligue 1 side are looking to secure the 22-year-old on a loan deal with the option to make the move permanent next summer.

Lens are in the market for a centre-back with Austria international Kevin Danso a reported target of Italian giants Roma.

Mengi has already appeared twice for Luton this season, playing the full 90 minutes as the Hatters lost 4-1 to Burnley and drew 0-0 against Portsmouth to open the new Championship season.