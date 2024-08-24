Hornets buzzing as brilliant ex-West Ham ace expected to sign before transfer deadline

With a week or so still to go of the transfer window, Watford could be about to sign a player who has been a brilliant servant for West Ham over the past nine years.

Angelo Ogbonna is now 36 years of age and arguably coming toward the end of a career that began at Torino, took in a loan spell at Crotone before a short stay at Juventus and then onto the Hammers where he cemented his legend.

Though he may not have always grabbed the headlines in East London, the Italian was a reliable and solid performer for the Hammers, and was part of David Moyes’ successful Europa Conference League winning side.

Ex-West Ham defender Ogbonna to sign for Watford

Now a free agent, the Watford Observer note that the player will move to Vicarage Road before the transfer deadline.

The Hornets have begun the season the 2024/25 Championship season well, with two wins from their two games.

Though they’re currently third in the table, they are actually joint top with Burnley and Sunderland – who both have a better goal difference.

Watford head coach, Tom Cleverly, is actually a year younger than Ogbonna at 36, and will surely value having a player of such experience to shore up his side’s defence, as Watford look to make a real dent in the English second-tier this season.

If he can remain injury-free for the bulk of the campaign, then it’s clear that the Italian will be a huge asset for the club.

West Ham, for their part, were always going to go in a different direction this season more than any other after Tim Steidten won the battle of wills with David Moyes.

Given his transfer business for the club this season, one can’t really argue that allowing Ogbonna to leave wasn’t the best choice for all concerned.