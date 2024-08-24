Jadon Sancho is a player who can leave Manchester United in the final days of the transfer window.

After publicly falling out with Erik Ten Hag, the 24-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with former club Borussia Dortmund. However, surprisingly reintegrated back into the Dutchman’s pre-season squad, Sancho, 24, appeared to have been offered a lifeline.

Fans were quickly reminded the 24-year-old has no real place in the side’s future after he was binned for their Premier League opening day fixture against Fulham though.

Jadon Sancho wants Juventus transfer

And now facing a late transfer, according to a recent report from HITC, the 24-year-old has emerged as an option for Serie A giants Juventus.

The Old Lady have drawn up a list of three names, and although their talks to sign Porto’s Francisco Conceicao have recently accelerated, the Turin-based club are also negotiating with United over a possible deal to sign Sancho.

And the Englishman, accepting he is all-but out of chances at Old Trafford, is thought to be keen on moving to the Allianz.

Determined to take on a new challenge, United’s number 25, who is no stranger to playing abroad, is keen to team up with Thiago Motta and re-establish himself as one of Europe’s most influential wingers.

United are believed to want a permanent transfer while a loan-to-buy deal may be Juventus’ preference.