James Maddison has labelled Yves Bissouma a “ridiculous player” at times following Tottenham’s win against Everton.

Spurs bounced back from a disappointing draw against Leicester on Monday night to record a comfortable 4-0 win with Son Heung-min scoring a brace, whilst Bissouma and Cristian Romero also found the back of the net.

It’s a big season for Ange Postecoglou’s side as they look to qualify for the Champions League and try and end the club’s trophy drought.

Maddison praises Bissouma

After missing the opening game of the season against Leicester for disciplinary issues Bissouma was restored to the starting line-up and needed to put in an impressive performance for his manager.

The midfielder did exactly that as he opened the scoring inside the first 15 minutes with a brilliant strike from the edge of the box.

After the game Maddison was full of praise for the 27-year-old labelling him a “ridiculous player” at times and urged him to keep working hard.

“We all know Yves’ [Bissouma] ability, he is a ridiculous player at times,” he told Sky Sports.

“He has got a skill not many have. The gaffer is a great man with good morals. He [Yves] has to keep working hard.

“The performance was there on Monday. It was a case of not putting our chances away. It’s important you try and put into practice what the manager wants. It’s about us trusting him.”

Bissouma, who joined Spurs from Brighton in 2022 has two years left on his current deal and is expected to play a key role in the middle of the park for Postecoglou this season.

The Mali international has made 56 appearances for the club and Spurs will be hoping for more performances like the one against Everton throughout the season.

Next up for Bissouma and his team-mates is a trip to Newcastle next Sunday where Spurs have struggled in recent seasons.