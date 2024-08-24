“That could happen” – Jamie Carragher predicts Man United to sign Chelsea superstar

Manchester United signed midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea last summer.

Football pundit Jamie Carragher has now predicted that the Red Devils could sign another Chelsea player next summer.

Man United have added striker Joshua Zirkzee and defenders Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to their squad.

Carragher has now tipped the Premier League giants to sign Cole Palmer from Chelsea.

Palmer joined Chelsea last summer from Manchester City and became an instant hit at Stamford Bridge.

The England international scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists in the Premier League last season.

He was announced as the PFA Young Player of the Year last week because of his fine performances last season.

He is Chelsea’s most important player at the moment but Carragher feels if the Blues have another disappointing season, Man United could sign him next summer.

‘Something’s just come to me here,’ Carragher said on an episode of The Overlap.

‘If Chelsea have another poor season, we were talking earlier about Manchester United having a real problem on that right wing.

‘He [Palmer] is a big Man United fan isn’t he? Would that not be something that United should visit maybe in 12 months if it doesn’t go well?

‘You know what, I think that could happen. Yeah, Cole Palmer to Man United.’

Man United have no chance of signing Cole Palmer

Palmer is currently on a nine-year deal at Chelsea and his departure from Stamford Bridge is not possible in the near future.

Despite him being a fan of Man United, the Blues will never sell such a crucial player to a rival club.

The Chelsea team is built around Palmer and he is the solution to all their current problems, so his departure from the club is out of the question.

This is an exaggerated claim from Carragher and Chelsea fans will not like it one bit.