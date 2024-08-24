(Video) Joao Pedro silences Man United with 95th-minute winner

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United FC
Posted by

Brighton and Hove Albion have continued their winning start to the season.

After thumping Everton on the Premier League’s opening weekend, the Seagulls, who are hosting Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United today, have made it two wins from two.

Danny Welbeck opened the game’s scoring in the first half, and although the former Red Devil’s strike was cancelled out by Amad’s second-half equaliser, the South Coast team reclaimed their lead just moments before the final whistle.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal striker dealt major injury blow that could spell disaster for transfer plans
Premier League club preparing bid for 26-year-old Arsenal star
Liverpool boss Arne Slot set to kick off his transfer business with ‘double deal’

After Simon Adingra played a delightful chipped ball, Brazilian striker Joao Pedro found himself in a one-on-one situation against goalkeeper Andre Onana. The ex-Watford hitman simply couldn’t miss.

Heading the home team into a thoroughly deserved lead, Pedro’s 95th-minute winner sealed the result and ensured all three points stayed at the Amex.

Pictures from BeIN Sports.

More Stories Joao Pedro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.