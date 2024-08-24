(Video) Joao Pedro silences Man United with 95th-minute winner

Brighton and Hove Albion have continued their winning start to the season.

After thumping Everton on the Premier League’s opening weekend, the Seagulls, who are hosting Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United today, have made it two wins from two.

Danny Welbeck opened the game’s scoring in the first half, and although the former Red Devil’s strike was cancelled out by Amad’s second-half equaliser, the South Coast team reclaimed their lead just moments before the final whistle.

After Simon Adingra played a delightful chipped ball, Brazilian striker Joao Pedro found himself in a one-on-one situation against goalkeeper Andre Onana. The ex-Watford hitman simply couldn’t miss.

Heading the home team into a thoroughly deserved lead, Pedro’s 95th-minute winner sealed the result and ensured all three points stayed at the Amex.

Brighton may well have grabbed the winner in the dying minutes ? pic.twitter.com/hM3KqavC5p — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 24, 2024

??| GOAL: JOAO PEDRO GIVES BRIGHTON THE LEAD!!!! Brighton 2-1 Man Utd pic.twitter.com/3wh7YylyaZ — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) August 24, 2024

Pictures from BeIN Sports.