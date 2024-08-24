Exclusive: Juve working hard to close deal for Man United ace with Spanish giants ready to pounce

With a week to go until the transfer window closes this summer, Juventus are continuing to work hard to land one highly-rated Man United ace.

According to CaughtOffside sources, talks are well underway with the Red Devils to find a solution on a possible transfer formula for Jadon Sancho.

The English club are asking around £40m for the player’s services, whilst the Bianconeri are pushing for a loan.

Juve remain in discussions for Man United’s Jadon Sancho

Sources understand that the possibility of inserting an obligation to buy clause is currently being discussed but Juve will only accept this option if there is a deferral on the payment over at least four years.

That’s far too much for Man United, who are asking for the onerous loan fee to be paid immediately, and a significant portion of the clause to buy Sancho to be in their account at the end of the season.

Another current sticking point would appear to be the player’s salary.

Juventus have completely ruled out the possibility of paying 100% of what Sancho earns at the moment (£250,000 p/w according to Capology), but discussions are understood to also be ongoing on this aspect.

The player is not happy with a hypothetical wage-cut and so has asked United to pay the residual part of his salary.

Considering these difficulties, Juve are also exploring other names on their list for a possible new winger.

The distances on the payment terms encountered with United would appear to have increased the percentages of a positive closing for the Nico Gonzalez operation, given that Fiorentina are more willing to accept a deferred payment.

With regards to Sancho, CaughtOffside sources have advanced that an eye should be kept on Barcelona.

The Spanish club, in June, had asked for information on him, but then decided to focus on Nico Williams, an option that’s now been completely abandoned.

Barca are currently in talks with Federico Chiesa, but in the event of no agreement with the Italian player, they could make a last-ditch attempt for Sancho.