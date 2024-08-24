Video: Leandro Trossard silences Villa Park after Bukayo Saka magic

Leandro Trossard has silenced Villa Park with an immaculate finish just moments after coming off of the bench.

After an incredibly cagey and tense first hour, Arsenal have finally broken through Unai Emery’s defensive system thanks to a persistent attack down Villa’s left.

After the typical one-two between Bukayo Saka and Martin Odeegard, the ball was fed down the channel for the English winger, who just managed to keep it in producing a cross towards the penalty area.

Deflecting off Kai Havertz and then a Villa defender, the ball found its way to the feet of Trossard who swept it into the bottom corner.