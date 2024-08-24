Leeds United have reportedly beaten some strong competition to sign Spurs winger Manor Solomon on loan.

The Israel international endured an injury-struck campaign last season. Missing 33 games with a meniscus injury (TM), Solomon, 25, started just two Premier League matches.

Now needing to build himself back up, the 25-year-old has been advised to go out on loan and get regular minutes.

Manor Solomon chooses Leeds United

And according to a recent report from HITC, although the former Shakhtar Donetsk winger is also wanted by Premier League duo Ipswich Town and Leicester City, it is Championship side Leeds who have won the race for his signature.

Norwich City and Sheffield United also expressed an interest but it is Daniel Farke’s Whites who are expected to complete a loan deal. Solomon is set to spend this season at Elland Road and will be asked to replace Crysencio Summerville’s contributions following the Dutchman’s recent transfer to West Ham.

Likely to be considered a real coup, Farke knows just how much quality Solomon can bring to the Yorkshire outfit.

Pending official confirmation, Spurs and Leeds’ business looks set to continue following Archie Gray’s transfer to London earlier in the window.