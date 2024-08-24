Leeds United man Max Wober could potentially be on his way out of the club on a loan deal once again with Borussia Monchengladbach showing interest.

After the disappointment of last season, Daniel Farke must try to rebuild his Leeds United squad back up so that can once again launch themselves head-first in a gruelling Championship campaign.

But they have not had the best of starts to the season, drawing 3-3 with Portsmouth in a thrilling opening contest before a 0-0 draw away against West Brom.

However, Farke’s side did finally get three points on the board on Friday night when they beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 to push them up to 6th in the table.

Max Wober could leave Leeds United

The German manager will have his work cut out for him especially considering the players that he lost from his squad with the likes of Archie Gray and Geroginio Rutter all departing for big money.

Now according to reports from Sky Sports Germany’s Marlon Irlbacher, Wober could once again spend the season abroad with Borussia Monchengladbach showing interest.