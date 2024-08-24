Daniel Farke has admitted he ‘definitely’ needs to make more signings before the end of the transfer window, despite Leeds United’s 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

The Whites picked up their first victory of the new season away at their Yorkshire rivals, with strikes either side of half-time from Brenden Aaronson and Dan James settling the tie at Hillsborough.

It was a much-needed result for Leeds, who had drawn their opening two Championship fixtures 3-3 and 0-0 against Portsmouth and West Brom, respectively, while also crashing out of the EFL Cup with a 3-0 thrashing at home to Middlesbrough.

However, it’s hard to deny that more work needs to be done in the final week of the transfer window for Leeds United.

Failure to secure promotion back to the Premier League last season has resulted in a mass exodus from Elland Road, with Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Archie Gray and Glen Kamara all leaving for big fees — while Luis Sinisterra also made his loan to Bournemouth permanent among a host of other sales.

Leeds have managed to make some signings, most recently bringing in Largie Ramazani from Spanish side Almeria, following the acquisitions of Joe Rodon and Jayden Bogle earlier in the summer.

But there is more to do if Leeds are to be considered genuine promotion contenders once again.

“We definitely need a few additions, but I’m pleased for the lads,” Farke told BBC Radio Leeds following Friday night’s win.

? Have a great bank holiday weekend! pic.twitter.com/xWSZvbxvte — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 23, 2024

Farke credits Leeds’ ‘perfect away performance’

Leeds supporters will be thrilled with the reaction of their defensive players over the last couple of games, keeping back-to-back clean sheets after conceding six goals in the games against Portsmouth and Middlesbrough combined.

The Whites were also impressive with the ball against Wednesday on Friday, controlling 69% of possession and outshooting their Yorkshire rivals 13-8 to the tune of 1.21 to 0.39 in Expected Goals.

Farke labelled it the ‘perfect away performance’, which is hopefully a sign of things to come.

“It was definitely our best performance of the season – the perfect away performance,” said Farke.

“More or less from the start we were able to dominate this game. We were brave and dominant.

“The goals we scored were fantastic. The first goal, you can put it in your album for best practice in possession football from the build-up to the finish.

“I’m pretty happy for the boys because they made the next step forward. There’s still much work to do, but under these circumstances, for this stage of the season, it was a mature performance and they definitely do deserve some compliments.