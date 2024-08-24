Leicester very close to agree deal with midfielder compared to Modric

Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City have had a difficult summer transfer window in which they have lost some key figures at the club.

The summer started with manager Enzo Maresca leaving the club to join Chelsea and then midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall followed the manager to Stamford Bridge.

The Foxes started their season in an impressive manner by drawing against Tottenham in their opening match of the season.

With not long left in the transfer window to shut down, they are now looking for new additions in the transfer market.

Despite getting linked to Wilfried Zaha, Matias Soule, Yaser Asprilla and Adam Hlozek, they have signed none of them.

The latest addition has been Jordan Ayew from Crystal Palace, who has joined the club in a permanent move.

His signing could be followed by the signing of midfielder Bilal El Khannouss from Genk.

More Stories / Latest News
Brighton vs. Man United confirmed lineups: Minteh starts and Maguire keeps place
Deal for Chelsea forward set to collapse after signing club have last minute doubts
Newcastle eyeing up summer move for 29-year-old Premier League winner

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has reported on X that the Premier League club have agreed a four-year deal to sign the midfielder, who was once compared to Luka Modric.

Leicester will send a bid of around £15-20m to complete the signing of the midfielder.

It will be a much needed addition to the Leicester squad, who need new players in the midfield.

More Stories Bilal El Khannouss

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.