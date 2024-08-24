Leicester very close to agree deal with midfielder compared to Modric

Leicester City have had a difficult summer transfer window in which they have lost some key figures at the club.

The summer started with manager Enzo Maresca leaving the club to join Chelsea and then midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall followed the manager to Stamford Bridge.

The Foxes started their season in an impressive manner by drawing against Tottenham in their opening match of the season.

With not long left in the transfer window to shut down, they are now looking for new additions in the transfer market.

Despite getting linked to Wilfried Zaha, Matias Soule, Yaser Asprilla and Adam Hlozek, they have signed none of them.

The latest addition has been Jordan Ayew from Crystal Palace, who has joined the club in a permanent move.

His signing could be followed by the signing of midfielder Bilal El Khannouss from Genk.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has reported on X that the Premier League club have agreed a four-year deal to sign the midfielder, who was once compared to Luka Modric.

🚨 EXCL. Leicester City go 100% on

Bilal El Khannouss ! 🦊💰A bid around 15M£ & 20M£ will be transmitted to #KRCGenk leaders. 🇲🇦✍🏼 El Khannouss agreed on 4 years deal with #LCFC. 🔵 Several clubs were interested on El Khannouss this summer but a few were slowed down by the… pic.twitter.com/eOe9YoBOKf — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 23, 2024

Leicester will send a bid of around £15-20m to complete the signing of the midfielder.

It will be a much needed addition to the Leicester squad, who need new players in the midfield.