Liverpool boss Arne Slot set to kick off his transfer business with ‘double deal’

Liverpool have been the quietest team in the Premier League in terms of new signings.

Not only in England but throughout the top five European leagues, they have been the only team not to make a signing this summer.

The arrival of manager Arne Slot brought optimism to the club but their dull transfer activity has completely changed the mood at Anfield with the fans disappointed to see their club not compete with their rivals in the transfer market.

The Reds have come close to completing the signing of midfielder Martin Zubimendi while a move for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon was also discussed at one stage.

However, they have failed to secure the signature of both those players, leaving Slot with the squad Jurgen Klopp left behind.

The Merseyside club could change that soon as they are eyeing a double deal before the transfer deadline, according to Football Insider.

The Premier League giants are targeting a move for a new centre-back and a defensive midfielder.

The Reds have sold centre-back Sepp van den Berg to Brentford while Joe Gomez could leave the club soon as well, leaving a gap in the squad in the centre-back position.

The Merseyside club will need a new centre-back if Gomez leaves and they are looking to sign a versatile defender.

Liverpool boss is desperate to sign a new midfielder

Slot feels that the club needs a new number 6 as well and his pursuit of Zubimendi showed that.

The Liverpool boss needs a player who can control the game from the central position and help the team with his passing quality.

If they can manage to complete the double deal late in the transfer window, the fans will get excited for the new season and get confident about achieving something substantial at the end of the season.