Report: Liverpool plan dramatic late move for £70 million rated attacking player

Liverpool’s dull transfer window could change as the club reportedly prepare a ‘sensational late window move’.

The fans of the club have been disappointed with how they have acted in the transfer window this summer.

They have not made a single major signing all summer while all their rivals have heavily spent money to strengthen their squads.

After the arrival of new manager Arne Slot at the club, it looked like the manager will be supported in the market to bring players who fit his playing style and philosophy.

However, it has been a quiet period for the club and the fans and that is the reason behind the disappointment of the fans.

That could all change soon as according to Football Insider, Liverpool are plotting a stunning late move for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian international is a long term Liverpool target and the Reds could finally approach the Italian giants to sign their star player.

Signing a wide forward is a part of Liverpool’s plans as seen by their interest in Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

With Gordon staying at St James’ Park, their interest in Kvaratskhelia makes sense.

Kvaratskhelia has been one of the most coveted wingers in Europe with his successful spell at Napoli catching the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

In his first season in Italy, the attacker scored 14 goals and provided 17 assists in all competitions.

Last season, he continued his brilliant form and scored 11 goals and provided 9 assists.

Liverpool will have to match Napoli’s £70million price tag

The Merseyside club would find it difficult to sign the player late in the transfer window as Napoli would avoid a last minute move for their key player.

As per the report, the player is valued at £70million, which should not be a problem for the Reds considering they have not spent money all summer.

The arrival of Kvaratskhelia could provide the spark that is missing at Anfield and completely change the mood of the fans.