Liverpool make enquiry for €60m-rated long-term target, Arne Slot knows him well

Liverpool remain keen on improving their midfield unit this summer and they are interested in the Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

According to a report from Rudy Galetti on TEAMtalk, Liverpool are long-term admirers of the Dutch international midfielder and they remain interested in the player despite his links with Juventus.

The Italian outfit are hoping to sign Koopmeiners this summer, but Liverpool have asked for new information regarding his situation. It will be interesting to see if the Merseyside outfit decide to make a move for him and hijack his transfer to Juventus.

Apparently, the midfielder has already agreed personal terms with the Italian club. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Liverpool were expected to sign Martin Zubimendi earlier this summer, but the midfielder turned them down and chose to continue at Real Sociedad. It seems that Koopmeiners could be an alternative. The Dutch international midfielder will add goals and creativity to the Liverpool side. He scored 15 goals in all competitions last season and he helped at Atalanta win the UEFA Europa League.

Koopmeiners to Liverpool?

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder could be tempted to move to the Premier League if the opportunity presents itself. He has played under Arne Slot during the time together at AZ Alkmaar.

The midfielder is reportedly valued at €60 million and Atalanta would prefer to sell him to a foreign club. That could certainly give Liverpool an advantage in the transfer race. Furthermore, Juventus are unlikely to be able to compete with the Premier League club financially.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Liverpool will be hoping to push for major trophies this season and they need more quality in the midfield, especially after the departure of Thiago Alcantara.