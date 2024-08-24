Liverpool could move for 22-year-old Bundesliga star who is a long-term target

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie.

The 22-year-old has reportedly been on Liverpool’s radar for quite a long time, and they could look to make a move for him this summer, as per Football Insider.

Liverpool have already sanctioned the departure of Sepp van den Berg to Brentford and they could move for Hincapie if they lose any more defenders this summer. Joe Gomez has been linked with a move away from the club as well. I

Hincapie has established himself as a quality defender in the Bundesliga and he helped win the league last season. The Ecuador international has the ability to compete at the highest level and he could develop into a key player for Liverpool with the right guidance.

The 22-year-old will certainly be tempted to compete at the highest level and the opportunity to join a club like Liverpool will be hard to turn down. Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they could provide him with the platform to compete for major trophies on a regular basis.

Liverpool could use Piero Hincapie

Meanwhile, signing the Bundesliga defender would be a wise decision for the Premier League club as well. They need defensive reinforcements. Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez are prone to injuries and Virgil van Dijk is in his 30s. Signing a young central defender would be a wise decision.

Furthermore, the 22-year-old is capable of operating as a left back and he could be a cover for Andrew Robertson if needed.

The defender has certainly proven himself in German football, and he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool step up their interest with an official proposal to sign him in the remaining days of the window.