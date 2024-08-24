Manchester United set heartbreaking record after Brighton defeat

Manchester United set an unwanted Premier League record during their disappointing loss against Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

After scraping past Fulham at Old Trafford in the opening game of the season, the Red Devils travelled to the Amex Stadium in search of another three points.

But Erik ten Hag’s side were pegged back first when former striker Danny Welbeck tapped in from close range with his 100th career goal to give Brighton the lead in the 32nd minute.

The Red Devils then dragged their way back into the contest courtesy of an incredible goal from Amad Diallo who smashed the ball into the back of the net after a silky dribble from the right hand side.

But it was not meant to be for the visitors with Joao Pedro breaking Red hearts in the 95th minute when he was found unmarked at the back home before guiding the ball into the bottom corner with a looping header.

Manchester United set unwanted record

This goal did not just lead to a loss for Manchester United but an unfortunate record as they have now lost more games than any other side since the start of the 2022 season by conceding in extra time.

6 – Since 2022-23, Manchester United have lost more Premier League games thanks to goals scored in the 90th minute (+ stoppage time) than any other side (6); they’d only lost two such games in the first 30 campaigns in the competition combined. Asleep. #BHAMUN pic.twitter.com/F6JXEWUHti — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 24, 2024

It’s not going to be any easier for Ten Hag’s side as they welcome bitter rivals Liverpool to Old Trafford next Sunday afternoon.