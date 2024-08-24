Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon is all set to join Leeds United on loan this summer.

The 25-year-old struggled with injury problems last season and Tottenham are prepared to let him leave. According to reports via Fabrizio Romano, the player will undergo a medical test with Leeds later today and the deal is at the final stages.

The Israeli winger needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and Leeds will be able to provide him with that opportunity. He has shown his quality with Fulham in the past and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for the Championship outfit.

Manor Solomon could transform Leeds

Leeds needed to add more quality and cutting edge in the final third and the 25-year-old could transform them. He will be desperate to get his career back on track with regular football and there is no doubt that he could be a star in the Championship.

The winger needs to play regularly in order to get back to his best once again. He will look to put his injury worries behind him and perform at a high level now. If he manages to impress in the Championship this season and guide Leeds to promotion, he might be able to secure a big move once again.

La Liga outfit Getafe were keen on signing the player as well, but Solomon turned down a move to Spain and staying in English football was always his priority.

Leeds are a big club and Solomon will look to prove his worth with them. They came close to securing promotion this season and they will be desperate to return to the top flight next year. Solomon could certainly play a key role for them in the attack.