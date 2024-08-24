Video: Micky van de Ven delivers sensational assist for Son in Tottenham’s 4-0 win over Everton

Micky van de Ven delivered an extraordinary assist in Tottenham’s match against Everton.

The Dutch defender showcased remarkable skill and composure, intercepting an Everton pass deep inside his own box. Instead of clearing it, van de Ven embarked on a sensational solo run, covering the entire length of the pitch.

Upon reaching the final third, he calmly set up Heung-min Son on the left wing with a perfectly timed pass.

The Tottenham captain took a perfect first touch before smashing the ball past Jordan Pickford, extending Tottenham’s lead to 4-0.



It has been an utterly dominant performance from Ange’s side, who register their first win of the season in style.

 

