Mikel Arteta has hailed Leandro Trossard’s ‘unbelievable’ impact in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa, admitting he now has a selection ‘headache’ on his hands.

Trossard came off the bench in the 65th minute with the score still 0-0 at Villa Park on Saturday but within two minutes, he popped up inside the box to fire the Gunners into the lead.

Arsenal went on to win 2-0 with Thomas Partey doubling the lead 10 minutes later, making it two victories from two as they seek to go one better this season following back-to-back second-place Premier League finishes.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Arteta lavished praise upon Trossard, who once again proved his worth to this Arsenal squad.

“We had to change the momentum of the game. We had 10 or 12 minutes suffering in the second half and Leandro [Trossard] has the ability to change the game. His end product is unbelievable,” said Arteta (via BBC Sport).

Winning together on the road ? pic.twitter.com/UtyYyKz4uc — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 24, 2024

Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal: Trossard gives Arteta ‘headache’

Things could have easily gone the other way for Arsenal on Saturday, with Villa generating 1.35 xG and coming out 11-9 on top when it came to shots.

But Arsenal’s depth was there for all to see with Trossard’s impact from the bench.

Of course, the Belgium international will be pushing for a start next week, leaving Arteta with plenty of food for thought.

“They are a great side, are really well coached and it is a very difficult place to come and win,” Arteta continued.

“The competition is big, we have great players in each position and they are going to have to accept that. We have a huge season in front of us, a long one and you need players to impact.

“He [Trossard] did that last year when he started and when he was a sub and he has given us a headache for next weekend.”

Up next for Arsenal is a home clash with Brighton on Saturday, with both sides heading into the match with maximum points on the board.