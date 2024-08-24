Mikel Arteta has revealed Gabriel Jesus will need an MRI scan to determine the extent of his groin injury.

The Gunners continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-0 victory away at Aston Villa thanks to goals from Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey, but it could have been a different story if Ollie Watkins had his shooting boots on.

It might only be the second game of the season but this is a big result for Arsenal given Villa are flying under Unai Emery and did the double over them last season.

Arteta provides Jesus update

Arsenal were without Gabriel Jesus for the game and it was reported that the Brazilian had picked up a groin injury on Thursday.

Speaking after the game Arteta provided an update on the 27-year-old and said he would need to undergo an MRI scan to understand the full extent of the injury.

“On Thursday, unfortunately he felt something in his groin,” he told reporters.

“We need to assess him, we need an MRI scan to see. Probably tomorrow, Monday we will have the results and see if it is a matter of days or weeks.”

It’s not only a blow for Arsenal but also for Jesus and Arteta had been full of praise for the Brazil international during pre-season saying there was something different about him.

Jesus has had injury problems at the Emirates following his arrival from Manchester City in 2022 and has missed 34 games during his time at the club.

The forward suffered with knee and hamstring issues last season and depending on the extent of this injury it could force Arsenal to enter the market in the final days to bring an additional body in.

The former City man has made 70 appearance for the Gunners scoring 19 goals and providing 15 assists, but Arsenal will not only need him to stay fit they will also need Jesus to step up if they are to end their wait of over 20 years for a Premier League title.