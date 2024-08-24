Chelsea could be handed a huge blow with Napoli expecting an offer from Paris Saint Germain for Victor Osimhen next week according to reports.

With less than a week of the window remaining Osimhen, who is currently training away from the Napoli squad still hasn’t found a new club.

The Nigerian, who is regarded as one of the world’s best strikers has a release clause in his contract thought to worth around £113m but no club has been prepared to meet that valuation.

Napoli expecting Osimhen offer from PSG

The Blues are still in the race for the 25-year-old and having agreed a €45m deal with the Serie A side for Romelu Lukaku they can now focus their attention on a potential move for Osimhen.

However, Chelsea could be dealt a blow in their pursuit of the Nigeria international with Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that Napoli are expecting an offer from PSG for the striker next week.

The report adds that the French giants are the club at the top of Osimhen’s “wish list” whilst Chelsea are still there but are only interested in a loan deal which doesn’t appeal to the player or Napoli.

PSG had expressed interest earlier in the summer but despite getting the green light from Osimhen for the move they couldn’t agree a fee with Napoli.

The Blues will be hoping that the closer it gets to the end of the window Osimhen will change his stance on a loan deal, although any loan will likely have to include an obligation to buy, whilst the striker isn’t prepared to take a wage cut either.

It’s no secret Chelsea are looking for a new striker to compete with Nicolas Jackson despite the signing of Marc Guiu earlier this summer from Barcelona.

If the Stamford Bridge outfit were able to complete a deal for Osimhen it would be a huge coup given the lack of Champions League football and would leave the club with no excuses not to finish in the top four.