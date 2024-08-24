Newcastle plotting late Chelsea raid as Eddie Howe eyes three players

Newcastle United could be one of the busiest clubs in the final week of the summer transfer window.

The Magpies, according to recent reports, are considering raiding Chelsea for as many as three players.

While the northeast giants remain locked in talks with Crystal Palace to sign Marc Guehi, Eddie Howe hopes to bolster other areas of his squad.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Geordies have identified Axel Disasi, Noni Madueke and Raheem Sterling as three potential signings.

Newcastle United eyeing Chelsea trio

Disasi has not long been at Stamford Bridge, but despite joining from Monaco tipped to become a starter, the Frenchman has failed to establish himself. Howe sees things differently though, and believes the 26-year-old could provide Sven Botman and Fabian Schar with some much-needed competition.

Elsewhere, Madueke has been a target for some time. The winger, like Disasi, has struggled to become a nailed on starter since he joined from PSV nearly two years ago. The 22-year-old could be an option replace Miguel Almiron. The Paraguay international is expected to be available for loan or transfer in the final days.

And similarly to Madueke, Sterling is another offensive option, and perhaps a more attainable one.

Since his move from Manchester City, the former England International has had a poor spell. Scoring just 19 goals in 81 games, the 29-year-old was recently cut from Enzo Maresca’s plans and seemingly told to find a new club. Now available for transfer as the Blues continue to work on a deal to sign Victor Osimhen, Sterling is the likeliest to move on before the August 30th transfer deadline.

And although Crystal Palace are also in the mix to sign him, Newcastle United could be the destination of choice for the former Liverpool winger.