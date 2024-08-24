Newcastle United now facing strong competition for long-time transfer target

Newcastle United reportedly remain interested in signing Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

The Magpies, whose move for Trafford fell through earlier in the window, have now been joined in pursuit of the former Manchester City academy star.

Wanted by several other Premier League clubs, Eddie Howe faces strong competition for the highly rated 21-year-old.

Newcastle United facing competition for James Trafford

According to a recent report from TBR Football, in addition to Newcastle, Burnley’s number one is also wanted by Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Leicester City and Southampton.

And when it comes to landing the England under-21 European Championship winner all interested clubs have been handed a boost.

Although the Clarets were opposed to selling the 21-year-old earlier in the window, having recently signed goalkeepers Etienne Green and Vaclav Hladky, the club are now ready to let Trafford leave Turf Moor.

Newcastle could open talks for Trafford for a second time this window depending on how quickly they can get a deal to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace over the line.

During his time with Burnley, Trafford, who has three years left on his deal, has kept two clean sheets from 29 games in all competitions.