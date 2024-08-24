Newcastle urged to pick 21-year-old prodigy ahead of experienced ace

Former Premier League defender Martin Keown believes that Newcastle United should give more opportunities to Tino Livramento instead of Kieran Trippier.

Trippier has been an important player for Newcastle since returning to the Premier League, but Keown believes that the England international defender is holding back his Newcastle teammate. Livramento is a prodigious talent with a bright future and he could develop into a top-class player in the Premier League with the right guidance.

“He’s [Trippier] found Livramento is an outstanding talent, who has been held back really for long enough,” he told talkSPORT (11:53 am BST on Friday).

He needs more game time in order to continue his development, and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to give him an extended run in the side. Kieran Trippier is already in his 30s, and he has been linked with a move away from Newcastle this summer. Livramento could be the ideal long-term replacement for him.

Tino Livramento is a long-term asset

Newcastle are looking to build a formidable side for the future and they need to give opportunities to talented young players like Livramento. The young defender will certainly hope for ample opportunities this season. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Trippier ends up leaving the club this summer. He has been linked with a summer exit and with his contract expiring next year, this is the right time for Newcastle to cash in on him. They will not want to lose him on a free transfer next year.

Livramento will be desperate to prove himself in the English top flight, and he will look to grab any first team opportunity coming his way with both hands. There is no doubt that the 21-year-old has the quality and the potential to establish himself as a reliable performer in the Premier League, and he will look to cement his place in the starting lineup this season.