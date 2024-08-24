Newcastle eyeing up summer move for 29-year-old Premier League winner

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling.

The 29-year-old England international is expected to be on the move this summer and Newcastle are keen on securing his signature, as per Fichajes. The winger has not been at his best since his move to Chelsea and his performances have been rather underwhelming.

The Blues are now prepared to move him on this summer and he has been linked with clubs like Aston Villa as well.

Sterling needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a move away from Chelsea would be ideal for him. If the Magpies can provide him with regular game time, it would be the right move for him. Newcastle have the resources to sign top-quality players and they have an ambitious project.

The Magpies could be pushing for major trophies in the coming seasons and they could be an attractive destination for Sterling, who has won four league titles during his time at Manchester City.

Newcastle eyeing Chelsea outcasts

Newcastle have been linked with players like Noni Madueke and Axel Disasi as well. They need to improve their squad if they want to secure Champions League qualification. Sterling has the quality and the experience to make a big difference in the final third for the Magpies. He could help them improve going forward.

Newcastle have been overly dependent on Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon for goals and creativity. Sterling could share the goalscoring and creative burden with them.

The 29-year-old needs a fresh start and a move to Newcastle would be an exciting opportunity for him as well. It remains to be seen whether the Magpies follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player.