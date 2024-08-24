Video: How did he miss that? Ollie Watkins produces unbelievable miss against Arsenal

Ollie Watkins had the chance to give Aston Villa the lead against Arsenal but somehow failed to scored from just a few yards out.

This happened in the 25th minute when Arsenal defender Gabriel was pressured into making a mistake, as Leon Bailey nicked the ball from him and managed to poke it into Morgan Rogers’ path.

Rogers then carries the ball into the box before squaring it to Ollie Watkins who is unmarked and has an empty goal in front of him. All he needs to do is hit the target but the striker hooks his shot wide of the near post!

Will Villa go on to rue this missed chance?

What a chance this could've been for Ollie Watkins ? pic.twitter.com/UCl6zaAR1U — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 24, 2024

Footage courtesy Sky Sports