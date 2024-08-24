Ollie Watkins has claimed that Thiago Silva is the toughest opponent he has ever faced while also stating that he has gotten the better of Virgil van Dijk on multiple occasions.

The Aston Villa striker will be licking his lips at the prospect of welcoming Arsenal to Villa Park this weekend with Unai Emery’s side beating them home and away last season.

Coming off the back of an incredible season, Watkins will be eager to open his goal-scoring account after failing to make an impact in his side’s opening game against West Ham.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the Arsenal clash, the 28-year-old who registered 19 goals and 13 assists in the Premier League last campaign revealed the toughest opponents he has ever faced.

In a pick between Silva and Van Dijk, Watkins named the Chelsea man as the toughest while claiming that he has bested the Liverpool man on several occasions.