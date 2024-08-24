Club president with a Chelsea past helps Omorodion find a new home after Blues fiasco

Chelsea FC
Posted by

One of the transfer fiascos of this summer was Chelsea’s attempt to land Samu Omorodion as part of the deal to take Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid.

An 11th hour collapse meant that, despite already having travelled to Spain, Gallagher had to return to West London and hope that the Blues were able to reconstruct any deal for him to leave.

Fortunately, a deal involving Joao Felix returning to Stamford Bridge resulted, though that left Omorodion in footballing limbo for a short time.

Cue ex-Chelsea manager and now current Porto president, Andre Villas Boas, to come to the rescue.

Late on Friday night, CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, advanced on X (formerly Twitter) that the Spanish international had signed for the Portuguese giants.

A complicated deal has been done which Atleti are evidently happy with and which sees Porto land the player for a low initial fee of €15m, which could increase by another €10m over the next two seasons.

Chelsea fiasco ends with Samu Omorodion signing for Porto

Omorodion has a contract until 2029 with the Dragons, and a €100m release clause.

With Gallagher finally being introduced to an adoring Atleti public over the past week, it seems that this long-running story has a happy ending for all concerned.

At just 20 years of age, Omorodion has already made something of a name for himself as a striker too.

More Stories / Latest News
“Situation is still open” – Fabrizio Romano drops update on Man United star
Man United clear out to continue if Italian giants up their €25m bid for reliable ace
Exclusive: Juve working hard to close deal for Man United ace with Spanish giants ready to pounce

On loan at Alaves last season, he ended 2023/24 as their top scorer, transfermarkt noting a decent return of eight goals and one assist from 34 assists.

A career total of 27 goals in 72 games hints at his potency in front of goal, and Porto will undoubtedly be hoping that they can get the best out of the player during the next few seasons.

More Stories André Villas-Boas Conor Gallagher Enzo Maresca Samu Omorodion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.