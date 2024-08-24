Club president with a Chelsea past helps Omorodion find a new home after Blues fiasco

One of the transfer fiascos of this summer was Chelsea’s attempt to land Samu Omorodion as part of the deal to take Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid.

An 11th hour collapse meant that, despite already having travelled to Spain, Gallagher had to return to West London and hope that the Blues were able to reconstruct any deal for him to leave.

Fortunately, a deal involving Joao Felix returning to Stamford Bridge resulted, though that left Omorodion in footballing limbo for a short time.

Cue ex-Chelsea manager and now current Porto president, Andre Villas Boas, to come to the rescue.

???? Samu Omorodion becomes new FC Porto player thanks to Villas-Boas mission after Chelsea deal off. ? €15m for 50% of Samu, Atléti own 50%.

? Porto can buy 15% for €5m in 2025.

? Porto can buy another 15% for €5m in 2026.

? Contract until 2029, €100m release clause. pic.twitter.com/0RuuEi0xnr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2024

Late on Friday night, CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, advanced on X (formerly Twitter) that the Spanish international had signed for the Portuguese giants.

A complicated deal has been done which Atleti are evidently happy with and which sees Porto land the player for a low initial fee of €15m, which could increase by another €10m over the next two seasons.

Chelsea fiasco ends with Samu Omorodion signing for Porto

Omorodion has a contract until 2029 with the Dragons, and a €100m release clause.

With Gallagher finally being introduced to an adoring Atleti public over the past week, it seems that this long-running story has a happy ending for all concerned.

At just 20 years of age, Omorodion has already made something of a name for himself as a striker too.

On loan at Alaves last season, he ended 2023/24 as their top scorer, transfermarkt noting a decent return of eight goals and one assist from 34 assists.

A career total of 27 goals in 72 games hints at his potency in front of goal, and Porto will undoubtedly be hoping that they can get the best out of the player during the next few seasons.