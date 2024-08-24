La Liga club close to sign Mats Hummels on free transfer

Real Sociedad are reportedly closing in on signing Mats Hummels.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Spanish side are working to bring in one of Europe’s most experienced centre-backs.

Not only does Hummels, 35, possess huge game-winning experience, but the German is also a free agent after failing to extend his contract with Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season.

The Gladbach-born defender has enjoyed a stellar career up to this point. Splitting his professional playing time between Bayern Munich and Dortmund, the 35-year-old boasts 17 major trophies, including lifting the 2014 World Cup with Germany.

However, now on the lookout for a new challenge, Hummels, who is now in the twilight of his career, is looking to test himself in a different country before he inevitably hangs up his boots.

And for Sociedad, this is great news.

Along with a new striker, manager Imanol Alguacil is keen to add a solid centre-back to his options and judging by these latest reports, it seems a deal to sign Hummels is now a matter of when, not if.