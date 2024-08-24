Rio Ferdinand blasts Chelsea for the way they have treated one of their players

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has heavily criticised Chelsea for the way they have treated Raheem Sterling.

The English winger has been dropped from the squad, his number 7 has been given to new signing Pedro Neto and he has been told by manager Enzo Maresca to look for a new club.

The Blues have made new signings this summer in the wide positions and their squad is now filled with numerous options, which has made Sterling fall down further in the pecking order.

Maresca has made it clear that Sterling is not a part of his plans at the club and the former Manchester City player should look for a move away from the club if he wants playing time.

Ferdinand expressed his views on TNT Sports in the build up to the Brighton vs Manchester United game, claiming that Chelsea have shown lack of respect to Sterling.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I think that’s one of the biggest things. I think respect both ways, from the club’s point of view, but also the players.

‘I think a lot was made of Raheem Sterling’s statement, but I think the noise is that I’m hearing that there was, there wasn’t any communication to him.

‘And I think communication is probably one of the key words as well.

‘If there’s no communication from above as to what your role is going to be, given that you’ve been probably playing most parts of the preseason games and all of a sudden, on the eve of kick off at a season, you’re not involved.

‘You told your surplus to requirements, but the hierarchy aren’t communicating that, then you have to force the hand of the people in with the power to come and talk and get to the table.

‘And I think that’s what Raheem Sterling, that was the point of his statement. Because I would have done that.

‘Yeah, he was criticized. I would have done that. I would have, I would have forced the hand of the of the owners to say, Listen, you need to come and tell them what’s going on.’

Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling wants Premier League move

Sterling is now considering his future and looking at his options as he prepares to leave Chelsea.

The four-time Premier League winner will not be short of suitors and despite interest from outside the Premier League, he wants to stay in England where his family is settled.

The former Man City player been linked with a move to Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

At the age of 29, the winger can still be a huge asset for any team that signs him this summer.

His experience and versatility can be a valuable addition to most Premier League teams.