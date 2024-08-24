Man United legend in disbelief that club sold current Premier League ace

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand can’t believe the club sold Danny Welbeck with the striker continuing to impress at Brighton.

Welbeck haunted his former club as he scored his 100th career goal with Brighton running out 2-1 winners on Saturday afternoon thanks to Joao Pedro’s 95th minute winner.

The 33-year-old came through the ranks at United but left the club in 2014 to join Arsenal and has been with the Seagulls since 2020.

Ferdinand can’t believe United sold Welbeck

It was a miserable afternoon for United as they slipped to their first defeat of the season and Erik ten Hag would have been furious with the defending for Brighton’s winner as Pedro was left unmarked at the back post to head home.

After the game Ferdinand revealed he couldn’t believe that United decided to sell Welbeck saying he adds so much value not just on the pitch but off it as well.

Danny Welbeck celebrates scoring for Brighton against Manchester United.
Welbeck has now scored 100 career goals.

“Nothing surprises me with Danny Welbeck,” he told TNT Sports.

“I watched him as a young kid at Manchester United and he was a wonderful player.

“I couldn’t believe it when United agreed to let him go because I thought he had so much value, not only as a player but just around the place as well as a former academy player.

“I think he’s someone who players who have played against him respect more than some fans who don’t quite realise how difficult he is to play against. He’s a great professional too.”

Considering Welbeck left United ten years ago it’s surprising that Ferdinand has come out with those comments, and given the club now have the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee it’s unlikely he would feature much for this current side.

Welbeck made 142 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring 29 goals and providing 17 assists and he’s closing in on that total at Brighton where he’s managed 27 goals in 126 games.

