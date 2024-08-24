Romelu Lukaku won’t undergo his Napoli medical this weekend and is expected to complete his move at the beginning of next week according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The Blues have been trying to offload Lukaku all summer and the Belgian has been part of a group training away from the first team.

The 31-year-old has had his heart set on a move to Napoli and the clubs have been locked in negotiations for weeks, but a breakthrough was made on Friday evening when an agreement worth up to €45m was reached.

Lukaku to complete Napoli move next week

Chelsea fans will be delighted to see the back of Lukaku and his nightmare second spell at the club is set to come to an end.

The Belgium international has spent the last two seasons on loan at Inter and Roma but is now closing in on a permanent return to Italy with his former manager Antonio Conte.

A deal is in place but there’s still some details to finalise and Plettenberg has reported that Lukaku won’t undergo his medical this weekend.

He took to X.com and said:

“Understand that Romelu #Lukaku will not undergo his medical this weekend as some more details need to be arranged. #CFC All agreed between Chelsea and Napoli. €30m fixed amount. Lukaku deal with Napoli, expected to be finalized at the beginning of next week @SkySportDE.”

Napoli had an initial loan offer with an obligation to buy worth around £25.5m turned down by Chelsea, but the Blues have now got the fee they wanted, although it remains to be seen how attainable the €15m add-ons are.

Lukaku’s departure opens up the possibility of Victor Osimhen moving to Stamford Bridge and more talks are reportedly scheduled for the coming days.

As is stands Chelsea are only interested in a loan, which doesn’t appeal to Osimhen or Napoli, whilst the Nigerian isn’t prepared to lower his salary demands and it looks like this saga could head to the final day.