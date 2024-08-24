“100% it will happen” – Sky Sports man makes exciting Newcastle transfer claim

Former Crystal Palace forward Clinton Morrison is the latest pundit to weigh in on the ongoing speculation surrounding Marc Guehi’s move to Newcastle.

Guehi, the highly-rated England defender, has been heavily linked with a transfer to the Toons this summer.

The Magpies have made four bids for the 24-year-old, with their most recent offer reportedly worth £65m. However, Crystal Palace are said to be holding out for a fee closer to £70m.

Despite these failed bids, Morrison believes that they will finalise the deal soon. Speaking to Sky Sports, he stated that Guehi will be 100% be a Newcastle player next week.

He claimed that the two clubs are not miles apart from coming to an agreement and that a deal will be agreed very soon. He said:

“He will be at Newcastle next week, 100%.

“Marc Guehi will be a Newcastle player next week. I think it will happen. It will definitely happen. That’s my opinion – 100% it will happen. They’re not miles apart.

“That’s Eddie Howe’s No.1 target, he didn’t have anyone else in mind. He said to his board, ‘go and get Marc Guehi’. He’s got two years left at Palace. To try and get something like £70m for Marc Guehi, I think he’d be fantastic.”

Clinton Morrison is certain Marc Guehi will be a Newcastle player next week ? pic.twitter.com/P9clzJH8wN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 24, 2024

Marc Guehi has been Eddie Howe’s number 1 target Eddie Howe has reportedly made Guehi his top transfer target for the summer. With only two years remaining on Guehi’s contract at Palace, the defender’s potential move has been a significant focus for Howe and the Newcastle board.