Southampton are reportedly preparing to make Arsenal an offer to sign goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper has fallen out of favour at the Emirates with Mikel Arteta giving David Raya the side’s number-one jersey.

Unhappy with playing a backup role, Ramsdale is on the lookout for a new club, and according to Sky Sports News reporter Lyall Thomas, is high on the Saints’ transfer shortlist.

Although the Saints are expected to negotiate a loan move for Ramsdale, it is possible the deal could include an obligation to buy should Russell Martin’s side avoid relegation.

Despite Southampton’s clear interest, they could still face late competition from Gary O’Neil’s Wolverhampton Wanderers though.

Likely to jump at the chance of becoming a team’s preferred shot-stopper, the Stoke-on-Trent-born keeper would surely give the green light to either club, assuming Arsenal can agree terms.

During his three years in London, Ramsdale, who has up to three years left on his contract, has kept 32 clean sheets in 89 games in all competitions.