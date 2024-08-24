Video: Manchester City with a brutal response as they score three goals in 4 minutes to turn the game around

Manchester City have turned the game around in the span of 4 minutes to lead 3-1 after conceding an early goal.

Ipswich Town took a surprise lead inside in the 7th minute through Sammie Szmodics but the newly promoted side’s joy was short-lived as City came up with a brutal response.

Minutes after the goal, the home side were awarded a penalty which Erling Haaland scored expertly in the 12th minute.

Two minutes later, De Bruyne slotted the ball into an empty net after a poor mistake from the Ipswich keeper to turn the game around.

And 2 minutes later, City scored again, Haaland scoring his second. The De Bruyne played an excellent pass to the Norwegian who used his head to take the ball away from the keeper before firing it into the back of the net to make it 3-1!

What a response from the reigning champions! Watch the goals below: