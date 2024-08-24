Video: Szmodics gives Ipswich Town a shock lead against Manchester City

Ipswich Town have stunned the Etihad by taking a surprise lead against defending Premier League champions Manchester City.

The goal came entirely against the run of play, as Ipswich hit City on a lightning-fast counterattack.

After City lost possession deep in the Ipswich half, the visitors pounced, quickly moving up the pitch and exposing City’s defense.

Delap expertly held up the play, waiting for support before laying the ball off to Johnson.

Johnson then spotted Szmodics making a run behind City’s backline.

The new Ipswich signing surged through on goal, unleashing a shot that Ederson managed to get a hand to, but couldn’t prevent from rolling over the line.

The goal has left the Etihad crowd in shock, with Ipswich now holding a lead against the champions.

Watch the goal below: