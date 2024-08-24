Video: Thomas Partey seals Arsenal’s 2-0 win with long-range strike as Aston Villa rue missed chances

Thomas Partey sealed Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Aston Villa with a great long-range strike.
In a match where Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins missed two clear-cut chances, Arsenal capitalised on their opportunities.
It was Trossard who broke the deadlock for Arsenal in the 67th minute, producing a precise finish after coming off the bench.
Then, just ten minutes later, Trossard was involved again. He squared a pass to Bukayo Saka on the right wing, who then set up Partey just outside the box.
Martinez fails to keep out Partey’s strike
The Ghanaian midfielder took a touch before unleashing a shot that squirmed past Emiliano Martinez.
The goalkeeper managed to get a hand to it but failed to keep it out as the ball found the back of the net, securing the win for Arsenal.
Watch the goal below:
Trossard ?? Saka ?? Partey
2-0 to Arsenal! ? pic.twitter.com/jWgpUxcwVM
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 24, 2024