West Ham not interested in Raheem Sterling but Serie A striker expected to join

Despite being heavily linked with a late move for Raheem Sterling, West Ham United are reportedly not interested in bringing the Chelsea outcast to the London Stadium.

The English winger is expected to leave Stamford Bridge in the coming days with Crystal Palace and Newcastle United thought to be among the clubs most interested.

However, according to Foot Mercato’s Santi Aouna, although the Hammers have been suggested as a possible destination for the out-of-favour 29-year-old, bringing in a new winger before Friday’s deadline is not something Julen Lopetegui is prioritising.

Instead, the West Ham boss, despite recently signing Niclas Fullkrug, is targeting another number nine, with the London giants believed to be in talks to sign Roma’s Tammy Abraham.

“His [Abraham’s] future may be heading towards the Premier League since according to our information, West Ham are very interested in bringing him back to the country,” Aouna said.

During his three years in Rome, Abraham, who has just two years left on his deal, has scored 37 goals and registered 13 assists in 120 games in all competitions.

