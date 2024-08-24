West Ham urged to swerve a move for 24 year-old defender

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the RB Salzburg defender Oumar Solet.

However, sports scientist Dr Rajpal Brar has warned the London club against making a move for the Austrian Bundesliga defender. The 24-year-old has had ample injury problems over the last 12 months and Brar believes that his fitness record is far from ideal.

He also pointed out the red flags in a potential deal. Solet has struggled with multiple tissue injuries in the last two seasons in a league that is not similar to the Premier League in terms of intensity. Games are a lot more intense in English football, and therefore the player is likely to struggle even more.

Brar said: “His fitness has been far from ideal over the last 12 months. “This has coincided with him not being able to train properly and thus playing the games he needs to do get into a nice rhythm. “The red flags are the multiple soft tissue injuries during the season in the past two seasons in a league that is significantly less intense than the Premier League.“

There is no doubt that West Ham need to improve their defensive unit, but they need to bring in players who are more reliable in terms of fitness and have greater availability. There is no point in buying a talented defender only for him to be sidelined with persistent injury problems.

West Ham could use another defender

West Ham have done well to improve their defensive unit with the signings of Max Kilman and Jean Clair-Todibo already. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in another quality defender before the window closes.

They will be hoping to push for European qualification this season and they will look to do well in the domestic trophies as well. West Ham have a quality squad and a proven manager like Julen Lopetegui. A couple of quality additions could take them to a whole new Level.