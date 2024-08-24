(Video) West Ham’s Tomas Soucek turns hero as he rescues ballboy during West Ham’s win over Crystal Palace

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek had an eventful day in the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Soucek scored the opener for West Ham before Jarrod Bowen scored on a counter to secure a win against The Eagles.

The Czech Republican was not only the hero for West Ham but for a young ballboy as well who he got stuck under an advertising hoarding.

The incident occurred around the 76th minute, shortly after Jarrod Bowen scored to put West Ham ahead 2-0.

While celebrating the goal, Soucek spotted the ballboy in distress and quickly took action.

The Czech international rushed over and lifted the heavy hoarding off the child, ensuring his safety before rejoining his teammates in the celebration.

Watch the incident below:

 

 

