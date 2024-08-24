Video: Yves Bissouma smashes Spurs into the lead before Son embarrasses Jordan Pickford

Yves Bissouma broke the deadlock for Tottenham Hotspur after he cannoned the ball in off of the crossbar before Son Heung-min added a second.

After a disappointing opening day result, drawing 1-1 at the King Power Stadium against Leicester City, Ange Postecoglou’s side need a win at home against Everton.

After a dominant opening 10 minutes, Spurs have thrust themselves into the lead after an unstoppable finish after an intricate piece of build-up play inside the area.

With a host of Everton bodies in front of him, Dejan Kulusevski pulled the ball back for Bissouma who smashed it in off of the crossbar.

Son then caught Jordan Pickford sleeping, stealing the ball before rolling it into an empty net.

Video courtesy of Via Play

