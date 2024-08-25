22-year-old West Ham defender expected to move on before deadline day

West Ham United defender Luizao has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 22-year-old central defender has struggled for game time at the London Stadium and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time. According to recent reports from Bruno Andrade, clubs in France and Belgium are keen on securing his services and he could be moved on before the deadline on Friday night.

West Ham will be looking to get rid of their fringe players this summer. The Brazilian defender is certainly unwanted at the club and he is not a key part of their plans going forward. They have already brought him quality central defenders like Max Kilman and Jean Clair Todibo.

They will not be able to accommodate the Brazilian in the starting lineup any time soon, and it would be ideal for him to move on and play at another club. There is no doubt that the 22-year-old is a talented player with a bright future and regular football could accelerate his development.

Luizao needs to play more often

Joining a top club in France or Belgium could be ideal for the young defender. He would get to compete at a reasonably high level and play regularly as well. He has the physical and technical attributes to develop into a reliable defender, and if he manages to impress with regular football in an European league this summer, he will get plenty of opportunities to join a big club in the near future.

Meanwhile, West Ham will be hoping to recoup some money by selling their fringe players this summer. It remains to be seen whether they can find a suitable destination for the South American defender before the transfer window closes in a few days.