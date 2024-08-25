Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia are reportedly keen on signing the 32-year-old Brazilian international and it will be interesting to see if they decide to submit an offer for him in the remaining days of the window.

In an interview with the Times, Alisson has now revealed that he had the opportunity to move to Saudi Arabia this summer, but he has chosen to continue in the Premier League.

The goalkeeper admitted that he has a contract with Liverpool and he intends to honour it. He also added that he was attracted to the idea of moving to Saudi Arabia, but things never really progressed in that regard.

However, he is open to a move to Saudi Arabia in the near future.

“I never got to the point where I was talking about wages and things like this. It was just interest, but when you hear about the numbers the other players are getting you are a little bit attracted. That is normal. “At the end of the day, you play football for love, it is the thing you like to do, but it is our profession and we want to use the years that we have to make the most of it. I think I am open to that personally but not now. Now is not the time.”

Liverpool have secured Alisson replacement

Liverpool are already planning ahead and they have chosen Giorgi Mamardashvili as his replacement.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has impressed with Valencia in La Liga and he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League as well. Alisson heaped praise on the young Georgian goalkeeper as well and revealed that he was made aware of Liverpool’s interest in Mamardashvili.

Meanwhile, Alisson is not the only Liverpool player linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League as well. He will be out of contract next summer and it remains to be seen whether the Saudi clubs manage to snap him up on a free transfer.