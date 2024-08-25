Alisson has revealed that Liverpool told him about their move for Giorgi Mamardashvili and believes the club need to prepare themselves for the future.

It’s been a quiet summer for Liverpool, who are yet to make a signing following Martin Zubimendi’s decision to remain at Real Sociedad despite strong interest from the Reds.

New manager Arne Slot would surely have hoped for his squad to be strengthend but with less than a week remaining Liverpool face a race against the clock to bring in any reinforcements.

Alisson speaks on Mamardashvili

However, one player who may arrive is Valencia goalkeeper Mamardashvili with Liverpool in talks over a possible £30m deal for the Georgia international, who would likely spend the season back on loan in Spain.

The Reds clearly have the future in mind with this deal and they have no doubt begun planning for life without Alisson, who still has three years remaining on his current deal at Anfield.

The Brazil international revealed that Liverpool told him about signing the 23-year-old and he thought it was a good idea.

“The club needs to prepare for the future,” he told The Times.

“We are not going to last forever here, I am getting old! No, for a goalkeeper I am still young, I have a lot of energy and I still have much to give for this club and I want to give to the club as much as I can.

“They will do it for different positions as well. We have so many important players with the contract expiring and the club needs to organise themselves for the future.

“I think it was a good idea. I knew about that [Mamardashvili] before it came out on social media and that is a good message for me because the club cares about what I think. They are doing the right thing but, on my side, as long as I have my contract here and as long as I am happy here, the club is happy with me, my family is happy here, [so] I will stay.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract next summer with Liverpool needing to make important decisions on the trio who are and have been a huge part of the club.

Alisson also revealed he rejected approaches from Saudi Arabia but added he was open to the project at a later stage in his career.