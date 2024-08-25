Ange Postecoglou has called upon Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma to become more ‘disciplined’ in order to reach his full potential.

Bissouma scored a thunderous opener in Tottenham’s 4-0 win over Everton on Saturday, finally opening his account in his 57th appearance for the club.

The former Brighton midfielder was impressive throughout his 73 minutes on the pitch, completing 92% of his passes — including 10 into the final third — while making two tackles, one clearance and one interception.

However, it hasn’t been easy at Spurs for Bissouma, who was sent off twice in 28 Premier League appearances last season while picking up a further eight yellow cards.

Spurs boss Postecoglou reacts to Bissouma performance vs Everton

Speaking to reporters after Saturday’s win over the Toffees, Postecoglou hailed the performance of Bissouma, but also urged the midfielder to continue adding more ‘discipline’ to his game.

“Yeah, Biss was good and we know Biss is a good footballer,” said Postecoglou (via Tottenham’s official website).

“It’s about him being the best version of himself and he will only get there if, as we’ve spoken a few times, discipline is a big thing for him and I thought it was a disciplined performance for him today you know.

“Not just the goal he scored, but he had a really important job for us. He knew they’d sort of play fairly direct and he had to be there to mop up second balls and intercept things and he was clean for the most part in possession. So, good performance.”